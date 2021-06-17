Dharmendra croons to his favourite song 'Abhi na jao chhod kar'

Left Menu

Veteran actor Dharmendra on Thursday treated his fans with a glimpse of his singing skills.

Updated: 17-06-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 11:56 IST
Veteran actor Dharmendra on Thursday treated his fans with a glimpse of his singing skills. Taking to Instagram, the 'He-Man' of Bollywood posted a video clip of him crooning 'Abhi na jao chhod kar'.

"My favourite song. Friends, love you for your loving response to my previous post," Dharmendra captioned the clip, in which he is seen sporting a casual look. The original track can also be heard in the background.

The evergreen 'Abhi na jao chhod kar' was sung by Asha Bhosle and Late Mohammed Rafi for the 1961 released movie 'Hum Dono', which starred Dev Anand and Sadhna. Dharmendra's video has left fans in awe of him.

"Love you sir. You brought a smile to my face," a user commented. "Sir, you are the sweetest. Keep smiling like this always," another one commented.

Dharmendra is quite active on social media. He often gives sneak peek of his personal life by sharing videos and pictures from his daily routine. A few days ago, the 85-year-old star shared a video of him exercising in a swimming pool.

"Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes I have started water aerobics," he had posted. Meanwhile, on the film front, Dharmendra was last seen in the 2018 film 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2'. He will be next seen in 'Apne 2'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

