Left Menu

J-K film policy to create jobs for youth: Officials

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-06-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 23:38 IST
J-K film policy to create jobs for youth: Officials
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is in the process of finalising a film policy, which will lay thrust on harnessing the local talent and create employment opportunities for the youth, officials said on Friday.

The policy will assist filmmakers scout for locations, local talent and facilities besides obtaining the required clearances, an official spokesman said.

“The policy lays thrust on harnessing the local talent in the field of movie making in Jammu and Kashmir and creation of employment opportunities for the youth in the field,” the spokesman said. For this, a complete database of available local talent is being prepared for hosting on a website for enabling the film makers interested in shooting their film in the UT to utilise their services, he said, asking the local talent to fill in their details before July 10.

“Since every film production is the meeting place for creative artists in the field of dance, film fashion, acting, choreography and advertisement, it will open new avenues of employment for the youth of J-K,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman said there is also a requirement of people adept in cinematic tools like camera, editing, sound recording, set designing and lighting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021