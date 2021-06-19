Kate Beckinsale's 'Jolt' to release on Amazon on July 23

Amazon has acquired Hollywood star Kate Beckinsale's upcoming action movie ''Jolt''.

The movie will now make its debut on streamer Amazon Prime Video on July 23, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Described as a female version of Jason Statham's ''Crank'', the movie has been directed by Tanya Wexler of ''Hysteria'' fame.

In ''Jolt'', Beckinsale plays Lindy, a badass bouncer with a slightly murderous anger-management problem that she controls with the help of an electrode-lined vest she uses to shock herself back to normalcy whenever she gets homicidal.

After the first guy she’s ever fallen for is murdered, she goes on a revenge-fueled rampage to find the killer while the cops pursue her as their chief suspect.

The film has bee produced by David Bernardi and Les Weldon of Millennium Media alongside Sherryl Clark.

Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson, Jeffrey Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger serve as executive producers.

