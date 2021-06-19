Left Menu

Kate Beckinsale's 'Jolt' to release on Amazon on July 23

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-06-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 14:28 IST
Kate Beckinsale's 'Jolt' to release on Amazon on July 23
  • Country:
  • United States

Amazon has acquired Hollywood star Kate Beckinsale's upcoming action movie ''Jolt''.

The movie will now make its debut on streamer Amazon Prime Video on July 23, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Described as a female version of Jason Statham's ''Crank'', the movie has been directed by Tanya Wexler of ''Hysteria'' fame.

In ''Jolt'', Beckinsale plays Lindy, a badass bouncer with a slightly murderous anger-management problem that she controls with the help of an electrode-lined vest she uses to shock herself back to normalcy whenever she gets homicidal.

After the first guy she’s ever fallen for is murdered, she goes on a revenge-fueled rampage to find the killer while the cops pursue her as their chief suspect.

The film has bee produced by David Bernardi and Les Weldon of Millennium Media alongside Sherryl Clark.

Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson, Jeffrey Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger serve as executive producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021