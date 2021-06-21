The Last Kingdom Season 5 release date, plot & everything we know

Fans are already aware of The Last Kingdom's renewal for a Season 5. Netflix renewed the fifth season on July 7, 2020. The Last Kingdom Season 5 will be the last installment of the series. The series is based on the 9th and 10th series of the novel 'The Saxon Stories' – 'The Warriors of the Storm' and 'The Flame Bearer'.

Fans are wondering about the release date for the series. The Last Kingdom Season 4 was released in April 2020, and then Netflix announced the renewal. The filming for The Last Kingdom Season 5 was done in Hungary. The show usually maintains an 18 months gap between the two seasons.

Although it is hard to predict the release date of The Last Kingdom Season 5, there is a chance that it could come in mid-late 2021, noted Digital Spy.

In a Q&A with Radio Times, the series star Alexander Dreymon as warrior Uhtred of Bebbanburg said in October 2020, "We're going to start shooting towards the end of this year under very strict COVID-19 guidelines, of course, we're very lucky to be able to work at the moment."

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will follow the main protagonist Uhtred of Bebbanburg (played by Alexander Dreymon). This important character is likely to confront his greatest foe and suffer his greatest loss.

The plot for The Last Kingdom Season 5 previously claimed "Uhtred will have to 'face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss' to achieve his destiny." Accordingly, the upcoming season can be filled with more heartbreaking moments.

Express.co.uk earlier reported that The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspiration from the books Warriors of the Storm and The Flame Bearer. There are 13 books in total, which means there will still be scope for Season 6 or more which would cover War of the Wolf and Sword of Kings.

While there is no exact reason why The Last Kingdom is concluding in the fifth installment, but earlier Alexander Dreymon told it is quite difficult to portray an old character. Alexander Dreymon is 38 years old and it is quite challenging for him to portray Uhtred.

"We're faced with that problem now, getting into season five where Uhtred is technically… I think he starts at 54 and ends up at 60 in the books. That's a problem right now because how do we make it look like Uhtred has aged without it looking comical? We're working on it," Alexander Dreymon opined.

However, the ending of The Last Kingdom Season 4 raised plenty of questions to be answered in Season 5. The series tells the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg, who has had many wives and lovers across the series. Fans are wondering what happened to his first wife Mildrith (Amy Wren), and whether she will return in The Last Kingdom Season 5.

The release date for The Last Kingdom Season 5 is yet to be announced. Keep reading Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

