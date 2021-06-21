Sherlock Season 5: Sian Brooke wants to reprise Sherlock's sister

Sherlock Season 5 is yet to receive an official renewal update from BBC One. Since Sherlock Season 4 dropped its finale on January 15, 2017, fans are ardently looking forward to watching the fifth season. Is Sherlock Season 5 still on the cards?

Several times the viewers have been given many indications that Sherlock Season 5 could happen. According to several reports, the fifth was never canceled, so there are chances of making it.

If Sherlock Season 5 happens, it will feature Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as Sherlock Holmes and Doctor John Watson respectively as the protagonists like they were seen in the previous seasons. Sherlock's sister Eurus Holmes will also be seen in Season 5.

Recently, Sian Brooke who portrays Eurus Holmes stated "It would be great, she is a character I would love to revisit. You don't get to play these parts every day, she's abnormal and those sorts of parts are always great."

Louise Brealey who plays pathologist Molly Hooper told to Radio Times that the Sherlock team had talked about doing another special "down the line," but she hasn't heard any update on it for a while.

"I know originally there was a hope that we would do a special down the line. I haven't heard that that's on or off. To utilize two clichés, I think it's on the very back burner and not necessarily on the cards," she said.

Back in 2019, Mark Gatiss stated that due to the conflicting schedules of Cumberbatch and Freeman, a potential fifth series is still up in the air.

In 2020, the creator Steven Moffat told that a Sherlock Season 5 had been plotted by himself and Mark Gatiss. However, after the release of Season 4, they had not decided whether to produce it and they expressed interest to produce it in the future.

In the same year, actor Benedict Cumberbatch discussed with the Associated Press where he revealed that he and his team would still work on Sherlock Season 5.

While Martin Freeman told Collider, Not only he but "Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Gatiss, and Steven Moffat are super busy and that's the reason they do not want to run the risk of ruining the show's legacy by producing a subpar season. Indirectly, he had given a hint for the making of Season 5."

Express reported earlier that Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat have been looking into Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's original stories for further inspiration.

Sherlock is a British crime television series based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes detective stories. Created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, it stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as Doctor John Watson.

