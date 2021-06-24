Left Menu

Actor Michael B. Jordan to rename rum after cultural appropriation criticism

J’Ouvert - which refers in Creole to the crack of dawn - is the name of the first official day of Carnival festivities in Trinidad and Tobago and elsewhere in the Caribbean, with its origins in the end of slavery there. On his Instagram page on Wednesday, Jordan, 34, issued an apology, saying he never meant to offend or hurt a culture he hoped to celebrate instead.

Reuters | Port Of Spain | Updated: 24-06-2021 01:55 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 01:55 IST
Actor Michael B. Jordan to rename rum after cultural appropriation criticism
  • Country:
  • Trinidad and Tobago

"Black Panther" U.S. actor Michael B. Jordan said on Wednesday he would rename his recently launched rum, "J’Ouvert", after nationals in the Caribbean accused him of cultural appropriation. J’Ouvert - which refers in Creole to the crack of dawn - is the name of the first official day of Carnival festivities in Trinidad and Tobago and elsewhere in the Caribbean, with its origins in the end of slavery there.

On his Instagram page on Wednesday, Jordan, 34, issued an apology, saying he never meant to offend or hurt a culture he hoped to celebrate instead. “Last few days has been a lot of listening. A lot of learning and engaging in countless community conversations," he wrote. "We hear you. I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming."

Since the launch of Jordan’s rum over the weekend, Caribbean nationals including Trinidad-born rapper Nicki Minaj took to social media demanding a change in its name. “I’m sure MBJ didn’t intentionally do anything he thought Caribbean people would find offensive, but now that you are aware, change the name and continue to flourish and proper,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
4
Gauff, Swiatek, Sabalenka win at Eastbourne, Pliskova ousted

Gauff, Swiatek, Sabalenka win at Eastbourne, Pliskova ousted

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021