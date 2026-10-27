“Not easy...”: Abhishek responds to Yuvraj’s 12-ball fifty banter

India opener Abhishek Sharma responded playfully to his mentor Yuvraj Singh’s social media banter about not getting a half-century in 12 balls, something former cricketer achieved in the 2007 T20 World Cup clash against England. Chasing a target of 199 in 20 overs, India rode on Abhishek Sharma’s explosive 38-ball 113, featuring 11 sixes and nine fours, to seal a six-wicket victory in just 13.2 overs

Yuvraj Singh teased Abhishek, joking that the opener still could not match his record of a 12-ball fifty as Sharma reached his half-century off 15 balls before completing his century in just 35 deliveries. "You still can't get 50 off 12 can you @abhisheksharma_4! Looks like two left-handers batting in their backyard! @vaibhav_sooryavanshi09," Yuvraj wrote on Instagram.

Responding to Yuvraj’s remark after being named Player of the Match, Abhishek said, "I have said this before. I don't know what cricket he was playing at the time (smiles). If anyone wants to go out and bat like that, it is not easy. It is not easy to get a fifty in 12 balls. But we do not think about that; we want to just win the match for our team,” he said at the post-match presentations. Notably, Yuvraj, who has mentored Abhishek during the early stages of his career, holds the record for the fastest half-century in men's T20Is between Full Member nations, having reached the milestone in just 12 balls against England during the inaugural T20 World Cup in Durban in 2007. He also famously struck six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad during that innings.

Speaking about his approach at the crease, Abhishek said the opening partnership with 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was built on enjoying their time in the middle and making the most of the conditions. Abhishek also credited the support from the coaching staff and side-arm bowlers for his innings. Notably, Sooryavanshi contributed with a 19-ball 45, as the two openers combined for a 133-run partnership for the first wicket.

“Key was pretty much simple - that me and Vaibhav enjoy our time. When we were fielding, we saw there was some extra bounce (and that we could target the shorter side). Vaibhav started off well, and we took the momentum from there. It is not that easy, but it is down to the preparation. Huge shoutout to our coaching staff and our side-arm (bowlers). We had a good practice session yesterday and I just wanted to use it. I manifested this innings, and it happened,” he said. The Abhishek-Sooryavanshi pair took apart the New Zealand bowling attack, combining power hitting with an aggressive approach that left the hosts struggling to contain the scoring rate.

The Indian bowlers had earlier restricted New Zealand to 198, giving their batters a challenging but achievable target. The visitors then completed the chase with 40 balls remaining, underlining their dominance in the contest. India's victory also sealed the five-match series with two games still to play. The team will now travel to Auckland for the fourth T20I at Eden Park on Friday, looking to maintain its winning run before the final match of the tour. (ANI)