Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin can tie knot in 2022, know in detail!

The avid South Korean TV series enthusiasts across the world are ardently waiting to know if the creators of Crash Landing on You (CLOY) are pondering over the creation of Season 2. The romance between Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's characters has undeniably become much-lovable and favorite to millions of viewers across the planet, while many celebs, sports personalities, ministers, politicians etc. have shared their love and demand for another season.

Crash Landing on You has already become the highest-rated tvN drama and the third highest-rated South Korean TV drama in cable television history. Observing the gradual diminishing possibility of Crash Landing on You Season 2's renewal, a petition was also launched in support of renewing it.

The lead actors, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin were asked several times to comment on the renewal and making of Crash Landing on You Season 2, but they have not provided any satisfactory answer. Many fans earlier thought the coronavirus pandemic could be one of the main hindrances, but these were all speculations and the actors or series creators have not spoken on Season 2's possibility.

The surprising thing is that Crash Landing on You helped in reviving the hallyu wave in Japan that declined for years. Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin-starring series continue stealing Netflix viewers' hearts in Japan. Watching this series has become a syndrome in Japan despite the country's worsening relationship with South Korea.

The confirmation encircling Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's dating surfaced earlier and fans are passionately waiting to know their future marital life. Their global lovers and followers are eager to know if they could walk down the aisle. Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin's respective agencies further moved a step further by addressing reports in accepting the fact that they have positive feelings for each other.

"Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin met through their projects, and after the end of their drama, their positive feelings towards one another developed into a romantic relationship. We ask that you look warmly upon their relationship and cheer them on in the future," the statement from Hyun Bin's agency VAST Entertainment reads, Soompi noted.

Ever since Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's relationship was revealed by Dispatch, a South Korean social platform, they have been keeping their private lives very low key, both on and off social media, as reported by Scmp.com.

The above-mentioned website has hinted that fans can hear the wedding bells of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin soon next year. Hyun Bin has cleared his schedule until 2022. They can have a lavish and expensive wedding as Crash Landing on You actors have earned huge money in past years.

