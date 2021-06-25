Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 won't be released in 2021, know in detail!

Arthdal Chronicles is a South Korean TV series created and written by Kim Won-seok and Kim Young-hyun respectively under the production banner of Studio Dragon. After the premiere of the debut season, the avid viewers are enthusiastically waiting for Arthdal Chronicles Season 2.

The first season was launched on June 1, 2019, on Netflix and On February 12, 2020, it was announced that the drama was renewed for a second season. But the production scheduled was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has been excluded from the 2021 lineup.

Presently, there are no updates on Arthdal Chronicles Season 2, rather we can say the series makers are tight-lipped on it. After its 2019 debut, the K-drama maker has kept fans waiting for the next season for nearly two years now. Some of the viewers are wondering if Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 is canceled.

Temporarily, there is also no news of the cancellation. On the contrary, the creators have already confirmed returning of all the main actors. So, the viewers can see Song Joong-ki, Kim Ji-won, Jang Dong-gun, and Kim Ok-vin in the lead roles of the series.

The South Korean drama garnered massive popularity in the country. According to Consumer Research Report by Korean Creative Content Agency, the show becomes the highest-rated Korean play in cable television in South Korea.

The story of Arthdal Chronicles revolves around a mythical land named Arth that takes place during the Bronze Age. The inhabitants of the ancient city of Arthdal contend with power struggles, while some encounter loves along the way. Eun-seom played by Song Joong-ki goes through hardships to bring his tribe back to life and learns of his true origins in the process.

As mentioned above, currently there is no follow–up on Arthdal Chronicles Season 2, so it's hard to predict its exact release date. But the viewers could expect the second season of the K-Drama by the end of this year or in early 2022.

We will update you as soon we get an announcement from the makers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more information on the South Korean series.

