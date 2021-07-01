Left Menu

'The Wheel of Time' set to release on Amazon Prime Video this year

After back-to-back crowd-puller releases, Amazon Studios has once again piqued the interests of cinephiles by unveiling an intriguing motion poster for Rosamund Pike-starrer fantasy series 'The Wheel Of Time'.

Updated: 01-07-2021 12:24 IST
'The Wheel of Time' set to release on Amazon Prime Video this year
'The Wheel Of Time' poster (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
After back-to-back crowd-puller releases, Amazon Studios has once again piqued the interests of cinephiles by unveiling an intriguing motion poster for Rosamund Pike-starrer fantasy series 'The Wheel Of Time'. Based on Robert Jordan's 'The Wheel of Time' fantasy novel series, the Amazon Studios series is all set for a 2021 release.

The official Instagram handle of Amazon Studios broke the news on Wednesday by writing, "Even legends can have a beginning. @thewheeloftime is coming to us in 2021." The series that has already been greenlit for a second season, follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the powerful, all-woman organisation of channelers (magic-users) called the Aes Sedai, who takes a group of five young people from their home village following an attack by the forces of the Dark One, an evil entity who seeks to destroy the Pattern (Existence).

Among these five, she believes one might be the reincarnation of the Dragon, an ancient hero and powerful channeler who is prophesied either to save the world or destroy it. Also starring Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford, Zoe Robins, Barney Harris, and Madeleine Madden, 'The Wheel of Time' is executive produced and written by Rafe Judkins. (ANI)

