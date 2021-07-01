In concert: Global, national celebs to join hands for virtual Vax.India.Now music event

From Sting and Andrea Bocelli to A R Rahman and Bappa B Lahiri, some of the biggest names in classical and popular music from India and abroad will come together at Vax.India.Now, a virtual concert to raise funds for the country’s fight against Covid.

Top Hindi cinema names, including Anil Kapoor, Shabana Azmi and Katrina Kaif, are among the showbiz celebrities and others who have come on board for the concert on July 7.

The eclectic line-up will also feature Gloria Estefan, Alicia Keys, Annie Lennox, Yo Yo Ma, Josh Groban, Aasif Mandvi, Matteo Bocelli, David Foster, Norwegian DJ Alan Walker, Pia Toscano, Zubin Mehta, Nishat Khan, the Ranjani Gayatri Sisters, Fareed Zakaria, Anuradha Juju Palakurthi and Hollywood superstar Liam Neeson. Anupam Kher, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Arati Ankalikar-Tikekar have also backed the initiative.

Comedian Hasan Minhaj will host Vax.India.Now, an Anuradha Palakurthi Foundation, Juju Productions Initiative to support India’s urgent vaccination drive, said a statement from the organisers.

US-based Indian playback singer Palakurthi said their team is honoured to count some of the “biggest hearts” for their support to the Vax.India.Now campaign.

“Artists have catalyzed many social movements by driving participation and awareness… Scientists estimate that Indian herd immunity kicks in with 600m more adult vaccinations. India has already demonstrated that it has the capacity to vaccinate 10m people a day,'' Palakurthi said.

''Strictly theoretically, this problem can be solved in 60 days. With concerted global citizen-ownership we can compress the actual time.'' She added that the event is one of the many steps being taken worldwide by many organizations and individuals.

Music composer Lahiri said, “The overall theme of the concert is typified by the anthem song 'Hum Saath Hai', written by Neelesh Misra and composed by me. Anuradha Juju-ji’s soulful performance will highlight how small contributions can be amplified by Indian capacity & resilience. And why the whole world should support this global cause.” Andre Timmins, co-founder/director Wizcraft, said they were happy to help support the “amazing initiative”, which he said will enable them to reach out across the world to help raise immediate funds and resources to bring vaccine equality in a place like India, where it is needed most.

''India is currently going through one of the most devastating challenges of recent times. However, this year is not just about the huge numbers of people contracting the COVID-19 virus. The biggest challenge being faced is the vaccination requirement for a population of our size. ''We are very passionate and as people in a position to be able to do so, Wizcraft wanted to help do whatever it takes to help get more vaccines to our country and push out the vaccine drive across India as fast as possible. We need to fight this together, as one people, one world,'' Timmins said.

All contributions will be directed to carefully vetted charities operating in mostly rural India.Vax.India.Now will be streamed globally by CNN Digital and is sponsored by Anuradha Palakurthi Foundation, a project of the Giving Back Fund, the statement said.

Vax.India.Now is being produced by 6W Entertainment, USA and Wizcraft, Mumbai and the Gaon Connection. It is supported by the WMA Agency, Black Cab Entertainment, Wizspk, KJ PR Agency, & Dreamstage.

