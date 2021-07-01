Jacqueline Fernandez, Canadian MMA artist Georges St-Pierre discuss the benefits of ice baths

Left Menu

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez recently had a virtual interaction with popular Canadian Mixed Martial Arts' artist Georges St-Pierre.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-07-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 17:25 IST
Jacqueline Fernandez (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez recently had a virtual interaction with popular Canadian Mixed Martial Arts' artist Georges St-Pierre. From fitness to sharing their experiences of doing different exercises, the two spoke about several topics. They even discussed about the benefits of having ice baths. Sharing her own experience with the practice of ice bath, Jacqueline said: "I was shooting for like three huge songs in the span of one month and because I was in rehearsals and shoot, and post shoot back to rehearsals so I was continuously wearing and tearing my body."

"So, I made sure that I would get to an ice bath every single day after that, even though I hated it but like you said, you have to go through the pain and the best thing was in that whole month of just like crazy (routines) learning dance moves and I was doing like pole dancing and what not so just like crazy stuff and I didn't get even one injury." Despite hating ice baths, Jacqueline followed the practice.

"So I was quite thankful for putting myself through that even though I hated every single minute of it but it really did help me I think with like no injuries, it did make me feel good, it kept me motivated so yeah, Ice bath is a good one," she added. Jacqueline's informative conversation with Georges St-Pierre has left netizens, including actors Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan, impressed.

On the film front, Jacqueline has a plenty of projects in her kitty. She will be seen in 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Bhoot Police' and 'Kick 2'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

