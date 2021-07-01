Bill Cosby speaks out after overturned conviction, says 'I have always maintained my innocence'

After being released from a Pennsylvania state prison, American actor and comedian Bill Cosby, on Thursday, shared a social media post breaking his silence on the decision. Alongside a photo of himself with his fist raised, Cosby shared a statement on Twitter that read, "I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence. Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law."

According to Variety, in a stunning reversal, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Cosby's sexual assault conviction, and he was allowed to walk free just hours later. The 83-year-old was freed after having served more than two years of his 10-year sentence for aggravated indecent assault on Temple University basketball coach Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

At Cosby's first trial, in 2017, a judge had allowed only one other accuser to testify, and the jury was unable to reach a verdict. But at his retrial, five other accusers were allowed to testify and he was ultimately sentenced to three to 10 years in prison. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court reversed that decision on the grounds that the testimony at the trial was tainted and could be considered an attack on Cosby's character, despite a lower court also finding that Cosby had demonstrated a pattern of drugging and molesting women.

As per Variety, the decision read, "The collective weight of these considerations led D.A. Castor to conclude that, unless Cosby confessed, there was insufficient credible and admissible evidence upon which any charge against Mr. Cosby related to the Constand incident could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt." (ANI)

