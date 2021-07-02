Left Menu

MMA fighter Miriam Nakamoto making film debut with action-romance ‘Wildwood’

It gives me great pleasure to channel my creative self-expression and I desire to pursue excellence, said Nakamoto, an eight-time Muay Thai world champion.Wildwood will start filming later this year.

American mixed martial art (MMA) fighter Miriam Nakamoto is set to make her feature acting debut with action-romance movie ''Wildwood''.

The project is backed by international sales and production company Number 11 Entertainment.

According to Deadline, ''Terror Eyes'' helmer Delany Bishop will be directing the movie.

The script was penned by screenwriter and novelist Cara Vescio, best known for her novel series, ''Wasted''. The story revolves around a young woman (Nakamoto) on the run from her mother and a pair of hired killers who stumbles into a small town where she’s mistaken for a local girl who mysteriously vanished years earlier.

''I’m excited to be attached and working with such a wonderful team. It gives me great pleasure to channel my creative self-expression and I desire to pursue excellence,'' said Nakamoto, an eight-time Muay Thai world champion.

''Wildwood'' will start filming later this year.

