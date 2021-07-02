Amber Heard announces arrival of baby girl via surrogacy

Hollywood star Amber Heard says she welcomed her first child, a baby girl, in April through surrogacy.

The ''Aquaman'' star announced the arrival of her daughter on Instagram on Thursday. ''I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way,'' Heard wrote alongside a photo of her tenderly cradling the baby.

''I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalised to not want a ring in order to have a crib,'' the 35-year-old actor added.

Heard said her daughter was born on April 8 and has been named Oonagh Paige Heard.

''A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. ''My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.'' The actor, who is currently in a relationship with cinematographer Bianca Butti, appears to have named the newborn after her late mother Paige, who died in May 2020.

Heard was previously married to Hollywood star Johnny Depp from February 2015 to May 2016. The two have since divorced and were subsequently embroiled in a legal battle over domestic violence allegations, that continues to this day.

