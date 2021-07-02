Left Menu

TN CM Stalin gives Rs 5 lakh assistance to yesteryear Tamil top star's kin

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-07-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 15:31 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday handed over a cheque for Rs five lakh, a one-time financial assistance, to the great grandson of M K Thyagaraja Bhagavatar, yesteryear superstar of Tamil cinema.

Also, Stalin gave an order allotting a Tamil Nadu Housing Board apartment here on lower rent to Sairam and his family, the beneficiaries.

Sairam, along with his family members received the financial assistance and the order at the Secretariat.

Bhagavatar is the first superstar of Tamil cinema and the colossus of Tamil tinsel world during the pre-independence days. 'Haridas' was among his most successful films and is known for its non-stop run for three years from 1944 to 1946 in two cinemas here.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI

