'Downtown Abbey 2' release pushed back by three months

The upcoming sequel to ''Downtown Abbey'' will now release in March 2022 after studio Focus Features delayed the movie by three months.

The much-awaited follow-up to 2019 hit was previously set to release on December 22 this year. However, ''Downtown Abbey 2'' will now hit the cinema houses on March 18, 2022, in the US. Universal Pictures International will release the movie in global territories on the same date, reported Deadline.

Creator Julian Fellowes and all the original principal cast,including Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Laura Carmichael and Michelle Dockery and Maggie Smith are returning for the sequel.

New additions are Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.

''Downtown Abbey 2'' started production in April this year and will wrap up in August.

Simon Curtis of ''My Week With Marilyn'' fame is directing the film, which is being produced by Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge of Carnival Films along with Fellowes.

''Downtown Abbey'', which released in September 2019, took forward the saga of the Crawley family after the hugely popular series ended its run in 2016.

