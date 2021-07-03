Left Menu

'Downtown Abbey 2' release pushed back by three months

The upcoming sequel to Downtown Abbey will now release in March 2022 after studio Focus Features delayed the movie by three months.The much-awaited follow-up to 2019 hit was previously set to release on December 22 this year. However, Downtown Abbey 2 will now hit the cinema houses on March 18, 2022, in the US.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-07-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 12:46 IST
'Downtown Abbey 2' release pushed back by three months
Downtown Abbey 2 Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

The upcoming sequel to ''Downtown Abbey'' will now release in March 2022 after studio Focus Features delayed the movie by three months.

The much-awaited follow-up to 2019 hit was previously set to release on December 22 this year. However, ''Downtown Abbey 2'' will now hit the cinema houses on March 18, 2022, in the US. Universal Pictures International will release the movie in global territories on the same date, reported Deadline.

Creator Julian Fellowes and all the original principal cast,including Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Laura Carmichael and Michelle Dockery and Maggie Smith are returning for the sequel.

New additions are Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.

''Downtown Abbey 2'' started production in April this year and will wrap up in August.

Simon Curtis of ''My Week With Marilyn'' fame is directing the film, which is being produced by Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge of Carnival Films along with Fellowes.

''Downtown Abbey'', which released in September 2019, took forward the saga of the Crawley family after the hugely popular series ended its run in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
3
NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses by illegal blasting

NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses b...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Australian state reports drop in new COVID-19 cases; lockdowns ease in some areas and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021