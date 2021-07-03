Demon Slayer Season 2: Can Tanjiro save her sister Nezuko & other villagers?

Demon Slayer Season 2 will start airing in October 2021. The news has been announced by Yahoo Japan and several Japanese media outlets. Yahoo Japan also revealed that Demon Slayer Season 2 will air on Fuji TV in a prime time slot.

The official trailer for Demon Slayer Season 2 was released in May. Tanjiro Kamado is ready to kill the demons with the subtitle, "Time to go kill some Demons." The Japanese animated series is based on the manga series of the same title, written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge.

Sotozaki and Haruo-directed Demon Slayer has been critically acclaimed and praised worldwide. The animated manga series has received numerous awards and is considered one of the best anime of the 2010s. As of December 2020, the Demon Slayer franchise is estimated to have generated total sales of at least ¥270 billion ($2.6 billion) in Japan.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba follows the Mugen Train animated film and is set in the Yoshiwara red-light district. The story begins with a kind-hearted young boy, named Tanjiro Kamado, who lives in a mountain of Taishō-era Japan. He used to leads an ordinary life with his family. One day he came home from work and finds his whole family has been slaughtered by a demon.

One of his sisters, Nezuko was alive but unfortunately, turned into a bloodthirsty demon. But surprisingly, Nezuko has all the human qualities and she suppressed her demon nature of killing others. Instead, she helped her brother to fight with the demon.

Tanjiro was recruited to get the training for becoming a Demon Slayer, an elite swordsman. While he came, he bought his sister with her alone in hopes if they can cure Nezuko and turns her into a human once again.

Besides, the villagers also need help as the Demon king Muzan Kibutsuji, as they are rapidly slaughtering and turning into demons. Tanjiro decided to form a team with Thunder Breath user Zenitsu Agatsuma and the boar-headed Inosuke Hashibira.

As Tanjiro sister already turns into a demon, Inosuke Hashibira wants to kill her. However, Nezuko proves her character that being a demon she still inherits some human character. She is not harmful to humans. Accepting the fact, the leaders allied with Tanjiro to destroy the demons. Demon Slayer Season 2 will show what would happen to Nezuko and other villagers.

Whilst there is no specific premiere date is announced yet for Demon Slayer Season 2, but it is confirmed to start airing in October in the current year, as mentioned above. As soon as we get any updates from the anime makers, we will inform you.

Check out the recently released official trailer below.

