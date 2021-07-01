Left Menu

My Hero Academia Chapter 319 delayed for a week, spoilers discussed

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 01-07-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 17:12 IST
Chapter 319 is going to be one of the vital chapters in the manga storyline and fans are keen to know its plotlines. Image Credit: Facebook / My Hero Academia
Fans have highly enjoyed Chapter 318 of the Japanese manga, My Hero Academia. Chapter 319 is going to be one of the vital chapters in the manga storyline and fans are keen to know its plotlines.

However, the manga lovers are disappointed as My Hero Academia Chapter 319 will not be released on Sunday, July 4. The break for manga was already announced. Thankfully, the break won't be too long as Chapter 319 of the manga is currently scheduled to release on Sunday, July 11th. So the readers will have to wait an extra week.

Here we will discuss what to expect in My Hero Academia Chapter 319, which is not an official released spoiler. As the upcoming manga chapter will come out after a week's hiatus, the spoiler for My Hero Academia Chapter 319 is expected to release on Thursday, July 8 before the manga release.

We will update My Hero Academia Chapter 319 title, summary, and break details once the manga leaks are verified and translated into English by confirmed sources.

In the previous chapter, we saw the young Hero Izuku Midoriya (Deku) heading down a dark path. He decided to handle everything and wanted to save everyone. But he needed someone to rescue him. All Might was shocked after Deku left him and later he realized that he might take a rest. It's better to allow the young Hero to work without his guard.

My Hero Academia Chapter 319 would feature Deku's extraction process. Katsuki Bakugo has finally arrived and he might assist Deku in going against AFO in Chapter 319. Fans are eager to know about the relationship between previous OFA user and Bakugo.

The manga will be available to the readers after 11 am EST. The readers can read the Japanese manga online via Viz Media, Shonen Jump, and MangaPlus apps and websites. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on manga and anime series.

