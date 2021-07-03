Mumbai Samachar director Muncherji Cama dead

Muncherji Cama, a director at the oldest Indian newspaper in print, Mumbai Samachar, died on Saturday due to old age and illness, sources said.

Cama, who was in his mid-60s, was active in the family's publishing business till the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, they said. He was a resident of Walkeshwar in South Mumbai. His elder brother Hormusji is more active in the day-to-day operations of the company at present. On July 1, Mumbai Samachar had entered the 200th year of publication.

