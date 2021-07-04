Things which make Sara Ali Khan's heart happy
Actor Sara Ali Khan on Sunday uploaded an interesting post for her fans.
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI):Actor Sara Ali Khan on Sunday uploaded an interesting post for her fans. In the Instagram post, she spoke about the 'simplest ways' which make her heart happy.
From doing Surya namaskar to working in films, spending family time at a cold place and making tea, the list of 'simplest ways to Sara's heart' included several things. Along with it, she posted a string of images featuring her doing the above mentioned activities.
Sara's post garnered a lot of comments and likes . Her aunt Saba Pataudi commented:"I don't believe you can make chai..lol..love you."
"Hahaha...it seems you find happiness in litlle things," a user commented. Speaking of Sara's work projects, she will next be seen in 'Atrangi Re', co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. It is directed by Aanand L Rai. The release date of the film has not been specified yet. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
