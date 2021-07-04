Left Menu

Royal sources say 'it's almost impossible for Harry to be trusted'

For those hoping for a detente between Princes William and Harry were left sorely disappointed this week after the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace as the two princes barely spoke to one another and spent only 20 minutes in the same room after the ceremony.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-07-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 23:07 IST
Royal sources say 'it's almost impossible for Harry to be trusted'
Prince Harry (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

For those hoping for a detente between Princes William and Harry were left sorely disappointed this week after the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace as the two princes barely spoke to one another and spent only 20 minutes in the same room after the ceremony. According to Fox News, the once inseparable brothers, who haven't seen each other since Prince Phillip's funeral, where William asked to not walk beside Harry, are still "warring" and sources close to the pair told the Mirror: it is "almost impossible for Harry to be trusted."

The relationship has been particularly frosty since allegations were made that Markle bullied palace staff and the explosive Oprah Winfrey interview Harry and Meghan did this Spring in which they claimed Markle felt suicidal and unprotected during her pregnancy. Particularly galling to both William and Prince Charles was, after the devastating Oprah interview, Harry continued to dish about private chats to CBS' Gayle King - prompting the royals to refuse to have "one-on-one" chats with Harry because neither trusts him enough to speak with him alone.

"Despite William and Harry coming together this week for the sole cause of commemorating their mother's legacy, Harry is very much on the outside. "They put on a show, did what they had to do to make sure the day went without a hitch and said goodbye," a source told the Mirror. As per Fox News, Harry, who left for America almost immediately after the statue unveiling, is now back with his wife Meghan, who hasn't seen her in-laws since Megxit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021