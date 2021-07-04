Royal sources say 'it's almost impossible for Harry to be trusted'

For those hoping for a detente between Princes William and Harry were left sorely disappointed this week after the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace as the two princes barely spoke to one another and spent only 20 minutes in the same room after the ceremony. According to Fox News, the once inseparable brothers, who haven't seen each other since Prince Phillip's funeral, where William asked to not walk beside Harry, are still "warring" and sources close to the pair told the Mirror: it is "almost impossible for Harry to be trusted."

The relationship has been particularly frosty since allegations were made that Markle bullied palace staff and the explosive Oprah Winfrey interview Harry and Meghan did this Spring in which they claimed Markle felt suicidal and unprotected during her pregnancy. Particularly galling to both William and Prince Charles was, after the devastating Oprah interview, Harry continued to dish about private chats to CBS' Gayle King - prompting the royals to refuse to have "one-on-one" chats with Harry because neither trusts him enough to speak with him alone.

Advertisement

"Despite William and Harry coming together this week for the sole cause of commemorating their mother's legacy, Harry is very much on the outside. "They put on a show, did what they had to do to make sure the day went without a hitch and said goodbye," a source told the Mirror. As per Fox News, Harry, who left for America almost immediately after the statue unveiling, is now back with his wife Meghan, who hasn't seen her in-laws since Megxit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)