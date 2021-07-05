Left Menu

Mohanlal to star in Jeethu Joseph's '12th Man'

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Monday announced his upcoming project 12th Man, which will be directed by Drishyam 2 helmer Jeethu Joseph.The 61-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a poster of the thriller. The actor first worked with Joseph in the 2013 Malayalam thriller Drishyam.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Monday announced his upcoming project ''12th Man'', which will be directed by ''Drishyam 2'' helmer Jeethu Joseph.

The 61-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a poster of the thriller. ''12th Man'' will be backed by Antony Perumbavoor, who produced ''Drishyam'' and its sequel, under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

''Happy to announce my upcoming movie '12th Man' with #JeethuJoseph, produced by @antonypbvr under the banner @aashirvadcine,'' Mohanlal tweeted. The actor first worked with Joseph in the 2013 Malayalam thriller ''Drishyam''. The duo reunited for the film's sequel earlier this year. Apart from ''12th Man'', Mohanlal and Joseph also have the action thriller ''Ram''. While there is no clarity regarding the status of ''Ram'', Joseph had last year denied that he had ''abandoned'' the film and said the film's shoot was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

