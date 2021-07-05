Entertainment News Roundup:Box Office: 'F9' Reigns Over July 4th Weekend as 'Boss Baby 2,' 'Zola' Start Strong

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: 'F9' Reigns Over July 4th Weekend as 'Boss Baby 2,' 'Zola' Start Strong

It won't be a weekend for the record books, but this year's July 4th holiday box office haul is a marked improvement on the 2020 edition. The box office boost is thanks to a trio of new movies, the kid-friendly "The Boss Baby: Family Business," the gruesome thriller "The Forever Purge," and the satirical comedy "Zola," each appealing to vastly different moviegoing audiences. Also propping up domestic grosses is a series of holdovers, namely "F9: The Fast Saga" and "A Quiet Place Part II."

