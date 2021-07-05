Left Menu

Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda's '14 Phere' to release on July 23

Actors Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda-starrer '14 Phere' is scheduled to release on Zee5 on July 23.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-07-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 19:00 IST
Poster of '14 Phere' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actors Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda-starrer '14 Phere' is scheduled to release on Zee5 on July 23. Sharing the news on Instagram, Kriti took to Instagram and wrote, "Jitna dugna hoga dhamaal utna hi hoga bawaal. Yeh #14Phere wali shaadi hogi bemisaal. Save the date, 23rd July only on Zee5."

Along with it, she shared the official poster of the film. In the poster, Vikrant and Kriti can be seen lovingly looking into each other's eyes. Vikrant, too, shared the news on his Instagram handle.

'14 Phere' is directed by Devanshu Singh, who is best known for helming 'Chintu Ka Birthday'. Also, the movie is being touted as a social comedy by the makers. Gauahar Khan is also a part of '14 Phere'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

