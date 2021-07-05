Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton get married

Singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have tied the knot.

The couple exchanged vows on July 3 on Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, reported Us Weekly.

Stefani, 51, and Shelton, 45, obtained a marriage licence with the Johnston County District Court Clerk in Oklahoma on June 29.

According to the court, Stefani and Shelton were required to tie the knot within 10 days of purchasing the license, and the wedding had to take place within the state.

The duo, who announced their engagement via Instagram last October, have been in a relationship since 2015 after meeting on the set of the singing reality show ''The Voice'' as coaches.

Stefani has three sons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, seven, from her previous marriage to singer Gavin Rossdale. She filed for divorce in August 2015 after 13 years of marriage, citing ''irreconcilable differences''. Shelton was previously married to singer Miranda Lambert for four years. They finalised their divorce in 2015.

