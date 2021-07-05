Congress to hold protest in Panaji on Tuesday against 'custodial killing' of Stan Swamy

The Congress in Goa on Monday termed the death of Jesuit priest Stan Swamy, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case, in a Mumbai hospital “custodial killing” and decided to hold a protest on Tuesday at Azad Maidan in Panaji. “@INCGoa strongly condemns d custodial killing of Fr #StanSwamy the HR activist who worked for d rights of indigenous Ppl. 84y old Fr was imprisoned & deprived of basic amenities.This is a concrete eg of d brutality of this repressive govt. Will protest @11am @AzadMaidan,” Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar tweeted. Swamy died at a private hospital in suburban Bandra in Mumbai. As per the hospital, Swamy had been put on ventilator support after the cardiac arrest but he never regained consciousness. He was declared dead around 1.25 pm on Monday, the hospital authorities said. He was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the Elgar Parishad case.

He had remained in Navi Mumbai's Taloja prison hospital since his arrest due to multiple illnesses. The octogenarian was shifted to the state-run JJ hospital in Mumbai on two occasions and sent to the private Holy Family Hospital in Bandra in May following orders of the Bombay High Court. PTI RPS NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)