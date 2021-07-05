Left Menu

Quentin Tarantino purchases LA's Vista Theatre

Hollywood filmmaker Quentin Tarantino recently on a podcast announced that he has purchased Los Angeles' historic Sunset Boulevard venue Vista Theatre.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-07-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 23:38 IST
Quentin Tarantino. Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood filmmaker Quentin Tarantino recently on a podcast announced that he has purchased Los Angeles' historic Sunset Boulevard venue Vista Theatre. According to Deadline, during Dax Shepard's 'Armchair Expert' podcast, Tarantino said, "I bought the Vista on Sunset. We'll probably open it up around Christmas time. And again: only film. It won't be a revival house. We'll show new movies that come out where they give us a film print. It's not going to be like the New Beverly. The New Beverly has its own vibe."

Tarantino had bought the Landmark New Beverly in 2007. That venue, which shows 35mm and 16mm films, reopened last month. Speaking about it, Tarantino said, "The Vista is like a crown jewel kind of thing. We'll show older films, but it will be like you can hold a four-night engagement."

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' director did not offer additional details about the recent purchase, but made clear his feelings about the current state of exhibition, saying some chains "have taken all the specialness out of movies." As per Deadline, Tarantino also said that he believes "boutique cinemas" might "thrive in this time," adding, "and I am not talking about the La-Z-Boy, order nachos and margaritas. I actually like the Alamo Drafthouse a lot, but I have a living room. I want to go to the theater." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

