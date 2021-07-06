Left Menu

Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar announce wedding: We seek blessings for new chapter of love

We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, Vaidya and Parmar said.We seek your love and blessings as we begin this this new chapter of love and togetherness, they added.Vaidya, 33, had proposed Parmar on the Colors reality show Bigg Boss last year.Towards the end of the show, when Parmar, 26, appeared on the series as a guest, the singer proposed to her in person.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 10:45 IST
Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar announce wedding: We seek blessings for new chapter of love
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Singer Rahul Vaidya and TV actor Disha Parmar on Tuesday announced that they will tie the knot on July 16.

The couple took to Twitter and posted a joint statement, informing fans about their marriage. ''With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July,'' Vaidya and Parmar said.

''We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness,'' they added.

Vaidya, 33, had proposed Parmar on the Colors reality show ''Bigg Boss'' last year.

Towards the end of the show, when Parmar, 26, appeared on the series as a guest, the singer proposed to her in person. The couple was supposed to get married soon after ''Bigg Boss'' ended in February but their plans were pushed due to the second wave of the pandemic. According to reports, the couple will have a close-knit wedding.

On the work front, Vaidya will be next seen in ''Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

 Algeria
4
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021