Mandira Bedi remembers husband Raj Kaushal: Rest in peace, my Raji

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 12:37 IST
Actor Mandira Bedi has dedicated an emotional post for late husband Raj Kaushal on Twitter.

Kaushal, known for directing movies like ''Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi'' and ''Shaadi Ka Laddoo'', passed away on June 30 following a heart attack.

Bedi took to Twitter late Monday evening and posted a picture with Kaushal in which the director is seen smiling and pointing towards the camera. ''Rip my Raji,'' the actor captioned the picture with the heartbreak emoticon.

Bedi and Kaushal, who got married in 1999, have two children -- son Vir and daughter Tara.

Kaushal's last rites were held at Shivaji Park crematorium, Dadar where close friends from the industry including actors Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni, Ashish Chowdhry, and ''Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi'' actor Dino Morea were present.

