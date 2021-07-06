What Master of None Season 4 can show if it happens in future

After the premiere of Master of None Season 3, which is titled 'Moments in Love', on May 23, 2021, fans are wondering for Master of None Season 4. Master of None has won three Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe. The series has received critical acclaim, appeared on multiple year-end top ten lists, and received several awards and nominations.

Although Netflix has not commissioned the fourth installment yet, according to Netflix Life, Master of None Season 3 serves as the conclusion of the series. However, it's quite unclear why the creator Aziz Ansari and the writer Lena Waithe decided to end the series despite numerous positive reviews.

Advertisement

Ansari, Yang and Waithe seem reluctant, according to the previous quotes, in working on Master of None Season 4. However, they can change their mind if they are inspired to portray something which have not been looked upon in the previous seasons. Hence, fans may need to wait for years before any new things come up.

However, Waithe had earlier dropped a hint that they could return to Master of None anytime in future and increasing age can't restrict their entry. "But that's why we wanted to write it, because you never know where your life might be five years or 10 years later," Waithe said to Entertainment Weekly.

According to Bustle, if Master of None returns for Season 4, it can pivot back to Alan Yang's writing and his onscreen persona Brian, played by Kelvin Yu. "I'd rather we not end [Master of None] here. I'd rather make one at some point in my life. I don't know when that is, years from now or whatever. Ideally, I'd like to make more because I love the team of people and the whole process," Yang said to The Hollywood Reporter in 2017.

On the other hand, if Master of None Season 4 happens in future, the storyline is likely to concentrate on Denise as we saw the first two seasons depicted the story of Dev Shah (played by Aziz Ansari).

Also Read: The Circle US Season 3 to be final despite casting site indicates circleus4