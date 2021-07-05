The Circle US Season 3 to be final despite casting site indicates circleus4

The Circle (UK) Season 3 was released on Channel 4 on March 16, 2021 and dropped its finale on April 9, 2021. In May 2021, Channel 4 announced that it would not be renewing the show and Season 3 would be the last. The Circle US Season 2 aired on April 14, 2021, and concluded on May 5, 2021.

The good news is that The Circle US Season 3 is on the card. Netflix renewed The Circle US for a second and third season on March 24, 2020. Today we will discuss The Circle US Season 3.

Although Netflix is yet to announce the premiere date for The Circle US Season 3, however considering the first two seasons' arrival in January 2020 and April 2021 respectively, we can expect the third season to arrive in April 2022.

But the URL for casting site application for Season 3 interestingly specified 'circleus4.' It is cleared after focusing on it that Season 3 might have been filmed earlier, as reported Decider.

Moreover, Survivor journalist Martin Holmes tweeted in 2020 that the filming for Season 2 had wrapped up. If that's true, then why do the casting sites not mention applications for Season 3?

The Circle US casting site is still open, and you can apply to it, but it is not mentioned whether the casting is open for The Circle US Season 3 or Season 4.

Furthermore, The Circle US Season 2 was filmed in the same building where the first season was filmed. Although there were several shots of different cities, the shooting for the show was held in the U.K. Therefore, there is a possibility of The Circle US Season 3's filming to take place in the same building.

As The Circle US Season 1 came out in January 2020, and Season 2 arrived in April 2021, The Circle US Season 3 is likely to release in April 2022.

Currently, Netflix has not announced the release date for The Circle US Season 3. Devdiscourse will come with more updates on upcoming reality shows and Hollywood series. Till then stay tuned!

