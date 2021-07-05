Left Menu

The Circle US Season 3 to be final despite casting site indicates circleus4

Devdiscourse News Desk | Austin | Updated: 05-07-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 21:18 IST
The Circle US Season 3 to be final despite casting site indicates circleus4
Netflix renewed The Circle US for a second and third season on March 24, 2020. Image Credit: The Circle / Twitter
  • Country:
  • United States

The Circle (UK) Season 3 was released on Channel 4 on March 16, 2021 and dropped its finale on April 9, 2021. In May 2021, Channel 4 announced that it would not be renewing the show and Season 3 would be the last. The Circle US Season 2 aired on April 14, 2021, and concluded on May 5, 2021.

The good news is that The Circle US Season 3 is on the card. Netflix renewed The Circle US for a second and third season on March 24, 2020. Today we will discuss The Circle US Season 3.

Although Netflix is yet to announce the premiere date for The Circle US Season 3, however considering the first two seasons' arrival in January 2020 and April 2021 respectively, we can expect the third season to arrive in April 2022. In May 2021, Channel 4 announced that it would not be renewing the show and Season 3 would be the final season of the series.

But the URL for casting site application for Season 3 interestingly specified 'circleus4.' It is cleared after focusing on it that Season 3 might have been filmed earlier, as reported Decider.

Moreover, Survivor journalist Martin Holmes tweeted in 2020 that the filming for Season 2 had wrapped up. If that's true, then why do the casting sites not mention applications for Season 3?

The Circle US casting site is still open, and you can apply to it, but it is not mentioned whether the casting is open for The Circle US Season 3 or Season 4.

Furthermore, The Circle US Season 2 was filmed in the same building where the first season was filmed. Although there were several shots of different cities, the shooting for the show was held in the U.K. Therefore, there is a possibility of The Circle US Season 3's filming to take place in the same building.

As The Circle US Season 1 came out in January 2020, and Season 2 arrived in April 2021, The Circle US Season 3 is likely to release in April 2022.

Currently, Netflix has not announced the release date for The Circle US Season 3. Devdiscourse will come with more updates on upcoming reality shows and Hollywood series. Till then stay tuned!

Also Read: Alone Season 8 Episode 4: Remaining 9 participants are trying hard to survive

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
4
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021