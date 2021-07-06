Karan Johar's next titled 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'; sets ensemble cast led by Ranveer, Alia

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday announced his next directorial, a love story titled ''Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'', featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film, which marks Johar's return to feature length direction after the 2016 romantic drama ''Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'', also stars Hindi cinema veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Johar took to Twitter and shared the announcement teaser of the film, written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. ''Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy,'' the 49-year-old director tweeted. While Johar directed Bhatt in her 2012 debut movie ''Student of the Year'', the new movie will mark the first collaboration between the filmmaker and Singh. Johar and Singh were earlier supposed to collaborate on the historical drama ''Takht'', which has been reportedly shelved. ''Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'' will be released in 2022.

Advertisement

This will be the first time Dharmendra and Azmi will be working with Johar, while Bachchan had famously starred in the filmmaker's 2001 blockbuster ''Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...''.

''Meet the legendary stars of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. We are all thrilled to work with these veteran legends and I cannot wait to be on set with them! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK @aapkadharam #JayaBachchan @azmishabana @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @apoorvamehta18,'' he wrote on Twitter.

Dharmendra and Bachchan have previously co-starred in hit 1970s films like ''Guddi'', her debut as a lead, ''Chupke Chupke'', and ''Sholay''. Azmi and Dharmendra have earlier worked together in ''Khel Khilari Ka'' (1977) and ''Mardon Wali Baat'' (1988).

Johar said the film is not a ''regular love story'' that audiences have witnessed in the past.

''Rocky and Rani are going to redefine your usual love stories to take you on a journey,'' he said.

Bhatt, 28, also shared the announcement on her Instagram and wrote, ''An exceptional love story with my favourite people.'' Singh, who turned 36 on Tuesday, said it was a ''special announcement'' on his ''special day.'' ''Presenting - 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' along with my dazzling supernova Alia Bhatt, directed by the genre himself, kaleidoscopic visionary Karan Johar,'' he said. The two Bollywood stars had previously shared screen space for filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's critically-acclaimed music drama ''Gully Boy'' in 2019.

Bhatt will next feature in Ayan Mukerji's ''Brahmastra'', SS Rajamouli's ''RRR'' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ''Gangubai Kathiawadi''. She recently started working on ''Darlings'', her first film as a producer.

Singh is currently awaiting the release of sports drama ''83'', directed by Kabir Khan, and also make a special appearance in Rohit Shetty's ''Sooryavanshi''. The actor will also star in ''Jayeshbhai Jordaar'' and ''Cirkus'', directed by Shetty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)