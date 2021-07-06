Left Menu

Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi join Ranveer, Alia in KJo's next film

Veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi will be a part of filmmaker-producer Karan Johar's upcoming directorial venture, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. Image Credit: ANI
Veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi will be a part of filmmaker-producer Karan Johar's upcoming directorial venture, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Earlier in the day, the makers announced that actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will play the lead roles in the movie. And now, the makers have unveiled the rest of the cast, which includes the names of the legendary stars.

Taking to Instagram, Karan wrote, "Meet the legendary stars of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. We are all thrilled to work with these veteran legends and I cannot wait to be on the set with them." Along with it, he also shared a small clip, wherein we can hear Ranveer and Alia introducing Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

As per the clip, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are a part of Ranveer's family in the film, while Shabana Azmi is a member of Alia Bhatt's family. Speaking more about 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', the film is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. It will release in 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

