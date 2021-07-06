Bewakoof.com onboards Dangal star Sanya Malhotra for new campaign

Sanya comes on board to promote the brand across all digital platforms Mumbai, 6th July, 2021: Bewakoof.com has roped in Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra for a new campaign. The brand believes that the actor appeals to the millenials and GenZ, is fiercely independent and has a point of view on the world. The marketing campaign will see Sanya flaunting a range of eclectic fashion from Bewakoof as she makes the statement, “Boring kapdo mein abhi bhi ho atke, phone uthao, and try something Hatke.” Sanya Malhotra is an actress who through her versatility brings life to all the characters she has played, be it a wrestler or girl next door or an ambitious woman She brings refreshing elements alive through her craft. Youth D2C brand Bewakoof is known for being on point with its range of bombers, tshirts, denim, jackets and dresses, has signed Sanya Malhotra for promoting the brand across all digital platforms. Sanya with her critically acclaimed work in movies like Badhai Ho, Shakuntla Devi, Ludo, Pagglait, Pataakha and Photograph will be seen in a series of digital videos. bewakoof.com launched in 2012 by Prabhkiran Singh has become one of the fastest growing youth D2C brands and is backed by marquee investors like IvyCap and InvestCorp. The company sells 20,000 units of apparels and accessories a day and has a customer base of over 10 million. Prabhkiran Singh, Co-founder CEO, Bewakoof, says, As a brand, we have carved a space in the minds and hearts of the millennials with our fashion range of Apparel, Backpacks, Flip Flops and Mobile covers. We understand our customers well, feel the solutions they need for different occasions, are a vehicle for their expression, speak their language tone and tenor. We get them. We recently launched a digital marketing campaign with Rajkummar Rao and our customers gave it a big thumbs up. Sanya brings out our brand ethos as her journey is inspiring and her achievements are extraordinary. She is Hatke Apun Jaisai. Bewakoof wants to connect with and via celebrities who are fearless and unapologetic about their choices. For our brand, Sanya is the perfect representation of what Bewakoof is.” Bewakoof with a fan base of over 6 million across its social media platforms is popular for engaging with its customers through topical memes.

Sanya Malhotra talking about her association with the brand says, “I am happy to be part of the Bewakoof family. Bewakoof has all the fun and quirk that I always look forward to when I indulge in a brand” To view the Bewakoof Sanya brand film click on below links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=B8yN0Og4U0Q About Bewakoof Bewakoof.com, founded in 2012, is a D2C fashion brand built on social media, with content marketing being a key growth strategy. The brand philosophy is to add lightheartedness to life through its self-expressive products and fun shopping experiences.

The expressions the brand enables on products are relatable and Indian in nature including prints in regional languages (Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Telugu, Gujarati, etc). As the smaller towns of India have shifted online in the last 3 years, the USP of Indian Inspiration and regional languages have helped the brand grow.

The brand is popular for its offerings in casual-wear and has recently launched indo-fusion ethnic and sleepwear. Along with a range of collaborations with Marvel, DC Comics, Looney Tunes, Star Wars, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, and Disney. It’s got a large collection of Jackets, Bombers and Hoodies. The brand has 4.5 Million fans on Facebook and 1.5 Million followers on Instagram.

To view the product gallery click here: https://www.bewakoof.com/

