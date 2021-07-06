Rajkumar Hirani's 'PK' now in NFAI Collection

National Film Archive of India (NFAI), on Tuesday, announced a significant addition of the original camera negative of Rajkumar Hirani's 2014 film 'PK' in its collection. The filmmaker handed the negatives over to Director NFAI, Prakash Magdum, in Mumbai. Hirani, who is one of the major contemporary Indian filmmakers, has carved a niche for himself through his distinct filmography over the years.

"It was important to preserve the negative and I am very happy that it would be preserved in NFAI at Pune. It is the duty of a filmmaker to ensure that the films are preserved and I appeal to all filmmakers to support NFAI in this important cause," said Rajkumar Hirani on the occasion. Speaking about this new addition, Magdum, said, "We are happy to continue our association with Mr Hirani as his earlier acclaimed films are also being preserved at NFAI. It is wonderful to add PK in our collection, especially because it was shot on celluloid."

"The transition from celluloid to digital in terms of the production of films in India happened during 2013-14. Therefore, it is all the more important to have this film for preservation," Magdum added. Apart from the original camera negative, about 300 cans consisting of rushes of PK and outtakes of 3 Idiots film were also handed over for preservation. A huge paper material consisting of posters, lobby cards and photographs of films directed by Hirani would also be handed over to NFAI.

Hirani, an alumnus of FTII, is known for his light-hearted take on tackling social issues through his films and provide a new perspective on contemporary issues. The original Negatives of Rajkumar Hirani's earlier films like 'Munnabhai MBBS' (2003), 'Lage Raho Munnabhai' (2006) and '3 Idiots' (2009) are already being preserved at NFAI. Written, edited and directed by Hirani, 'PK' is a wonderful political satire on Indian society. Co-produced along with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the movie also happens to be one of the last few films to be shot on celluloid in India.

The film starred Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie is a social commenting on superstition, with the quirky titular character of PK, an alien, who tries to make sense of the world around, in an eccentric but endearing way. (ANI)

