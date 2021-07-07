Left Menu

Dilip Kumar's inimitable acting style will remain engraved among film lovers: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condoled the demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar and said his inimitable style of acting will remain engraved among film lovers for generations.The 98-year-old Kumar died after a prolonged illness on Wednesday morning.Crestfallen at the passing of a beacon in cinema.Deeply anguished to learn about the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar ji.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-07-2021 09:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 09:30 IST
Dilip Kumar's inimitable acting style will remain engraved among film lovers: Mamata
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condoled the demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar and said his inimitable style of acting will remain engraved among film lovers for generations.

The 98-year-old Kumar died after a prolonged illness on Wednesday morning.

''Crestfallen at the passing of a beacon in cinema.

Deeply anguished to learn about the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar ji. His inimitable style of acting will remain engraved among film lovers for generations. My heartfelt condolences to Saira Banu, his family and millions of fans,'' she tweeted.

Kumar, known to generations of film-goers as 'tragedy king', had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, since Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021