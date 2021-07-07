'Dilip Saab' will live forever in heart of India: President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday condoled the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, saying he will live forever in the heart of India.Kumar, aged 98, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after prolonged illness.Dilip Kumar summarised in himself a history of emerging India. Dilip Saab will live forever in the heart of India.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday condoled the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, saying he will live forever in the heart of India.
Kumar, aged 98, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after prolonged illness.
''Dilip Kumar summarised in himself a history of emerging India. The thespian's charm transcended all boundaries, and he was loved across the subcontinent. With his demise, an era ends. Dilip Saab will live forever in the heart of India. Condolences to family and countless fans,'' Kovind tweeted.
