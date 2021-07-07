Kerala CM, actor Mohanlal condole Dilip Kumar's demise

Film and political fraternity of Kerala paid rich tributes to Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar, whodied on Wednesday, saying the eminent actor and his characters would be remembered always.

Condoling his demise, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the characters Dilip Kumar made memorable during his five-decades-long acting career would be etched in the minds of his fans forever.

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal, who took to his social media to pay his respects, called Kumar as the 'doyen of Indian Cinema.' ''Dilip Kumarji was the doyen of Indian Cinema and will forever be remembered. Condolences to his family and friends.

May the legend's soul rest in eternal peace,'' he tweeted.

Sharing a black and white photo of young Dilip Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted ''Rest in peace # Dilipkumar Sir! # Legend''.

''Tributes to the legend'', 'Lady superstar' Manju Warrier tweeted besides sharing a photo of Kumar while Assembly speaker M B Rajesh hailed the legendary actor as the icon of Indian cinema as a 'Superstar.' Ninety eight-year-old Dilip Kumar died this morning after prolonged illness, his family and doctors treating him said.

Kumar, known to generations of film-goers as tragedy king', had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, in Mumbai since Tuesday.

