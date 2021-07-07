Left Menu

Telangana CM, Telugu film personalities pay tributes to Dilip Kumar

You will be missed. Actor Mahesh Babu described Dilip Kumar as a timeless legend. His towering brilliance will continue to be an inspiration to actors all around the world.A huge loss for Indian cinema..

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and several Telugu film personalities paid rich tributes to veteran Bollywood star Dilip Kumar, who passed away on Wednesday.

Recalling Dilip Kumar's illustrious career in Hindi films, Rao said the screen icon's death created a void in the Indian film industry.

Describing Kumar as one of the greatest actors ever in Indian cinema, TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu said the legend has left an indelible mark on several generations of cinema- lovers.

Actor-turned-politician Chiranjeevi said an era has come to an end in the Indian film industry with the death of Dilip Kumar.

''Deeply Saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced,an Acting Institution & a National Treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades.

May his soul Rest in Peace,'' he tweeted.

Chirajeevi posted his throwback picture with Dilip Kumar.

Top Telugu actor junior NTR tweeted: ''Dilip Kumar Saab's contribution to the growth of Indian cinema is priceless.

Rest in Peace sir. You will be missed.'' Actor Mahesh Babu described Dilip Kumar as a 'timeless legend.' ''His towering brilliance will continue to be an inspiration to actors all around the world.

A huge loss for Indian cinema.. Rest in peace #DilipKumar Sir. You will be terribly missed,'' Mahesh Babu tweeted.

