Indian film industry pays tribute to late star Dilip Kumar

From Anil Kapoor to Akshay Kumar, several members from the Hindi film industry have taken to their respective social media handles to express grief over the demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar. Anil Kapoor, who worked with Dilip Kumar in movies such as 'Karma', 'Mashaal' and 'Shakti', recalled how his late father, Sunil Kapoor, had a close bond with the evergreen actor.

"Our world is a little less bright today because one of our brightest stars has left us for the heavens. Dilip Sahab was very close to my father and I had the tremendous honor of sharing screen-space with him in 3 of my most memorable films," Anil wrote. "He was and will always be the finest and greatest actor of our industry for me...he has inspired generations of artists. Rest in peace Dilip Sahab. You remain in our minds and hearts forever," he added.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai got teary-eyed after learning about the demise of Dilip Kumar. He even shared a video of him talking about his close association with Dilip Kumar. "And era has gone .His name is #DILIPKUMAR . He Will be remembered in golden pages in the history of indian cinema for centuries to come," Subhash Ghai tweeted.

For the unversed, Subhash Ghai had directed Dilip Kumar in movies such as 'Karma' and 'Saudagar'. Late actor Dilip Kumar's 'Karma' co-star Jackie Shroff, too, paid his condolences.

Taking to Instagram, Jackie posted a black and picture of him sharing smiles with Dilip Kumar. "Prayers for his soul and strength to family. RIP," Jackie wrote.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher thanked Dilip Kumar for creating magic on screen with his performances. "The legend lives on!! There is and there will always be a part of #DilipKumar Saab in every Indian actor for generations to come! His performances were like magic. Thank you Sir for those amazing moments i could spend with you! You taught me so much about life, living and acting," he tweeted.

According to Akshay Kumar, Dilip Kumar was the real hero. "To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Politician and veteran actor Hema Malini recalled her meetings with Dilip Kumar. "Veteran actor, exemplary role model for all heroes, my respected co-star in Kranti, Dilip Kumar ji, is no more.I recall a couple of visits to his house and the pleasant meetings I had with him and Saira ji. My heart goes out to Saira ji, his life partner of many years, for this loss," Hema Malini tweeted.

Members of late director Raj Kapoor's family, including Kareena Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, took out a moment to share photographs of Dilip Kumar with Raj Kapoor. Actors like Riteish Deshmukh and Shahid Kapoor have thanked Dilip Kumar for teaching everyone how to act.

"We are all nothing but versions of you Dilip Saab. Every actor has studied you in awe. Wondering how you did it all. You were as close to PERFECT as it can get. As you return to your spiritual home. The prayers of millions are with you," Shahid wrote on Instagram. Remembering the iconic actor, Riteish tweeted, "Every actor that faces the camera today will thank Dilip Sahab for the being their teacher. Truly an institution. Am completely heartbroken today, will miss his pat on my back, his smile with a twinkle in the eye and fond kisses on my forehead."

Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 on Wednesday morning. His funeral will take place at Mumbai's Juhu kabristan this evening. (ANI)

