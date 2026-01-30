Left Menu

DMK never said it would not allow Hindi in TN: Minister TRB Rajaa

Tamil Nadu Minister TRB Rajaa on Friday asserted that the DMK government never said it would not allow Hindi language in Tamil Nadu and added that the State is in fact home to a large Hindi-speaking population. We have a humongous Hindi-speaking population too, and they are very happy in Tamil Nadu. he said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-01-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 22:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Minister TRB Rajaa on Friday asserted that the DMK government never said it would not allow Hindi language in Tamil Nadu and added that the State is in fact home to a large Hindi-speaking population. At the ''NDTV Tamil Nadu Summit'' here, the Minister for Industries said even those hailing from other countries have settled in large numbers in the state. ''We have the largest German and Japanese population. All these foreigners can find their happiness in Tamil Nadu. I wonder why my Hindi-speaking friends cannot be here. We have a humongous Hindi-speaking population too, and they are very happy in Tamil Nadu.'' he said. He stressed that the government oppose only the imposition of any language in the State. The government never said it would stop people from speaking in Hindi, he said and underlined that such a move would be 'wrong'. This is exemplified by the presence of the Hindi-speaking investors in Tamil Nadu, he said. ''We have so many investors from the North India, absolutely from the middle of the Hindi-speaking belt. We do not have a problem. We are just reminding them that part of India has actually lost hundreds of languages to Hindi,'' he said. Highlighting that every single language in India is ''vital'', he said, no sensible investor would invest based on the language they speak instead of looking at the technical capabilities. ''If you just want to play your Hindi politics and try to get investments, good luck to you. We are playing on the strengths of infrastructure, academic prowess, policy initiatives, good governance and ease of doing business.'' he said. ''The kind of tweaks that we have brought into ease of doing business, I think these make better industrial business trend to any investor,'' he said.

