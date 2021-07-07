Left Menu

Hollywood horror film 'The Vigil' to release in India

The upcoming Hollywood horror film, 'The Vigil', is all set to release digitally in India on July 9.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-07-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 20:21 IST
Hollywood horror film 'The Vigil' to release in India
Still from 'The Vigil'. Image Credit: ANI
The upcoming Hollywood horror film, 'The Vigil', is all set to release digitally in India on July 9. PictureWorks has acquired the rights to the movie, which stars Dave Davis, Menashe Lustig and Malky Goldman.

"We thrive to bring forth first-class films to the Indian audiences. From start to end, 'The Vigil' gives its viewers a fresh and interesting perspective," PictureWorks' sportsperson said. " With an incredibly promising premise, we are sure that the Indian audiences, and especially the true fans of horror will thoroughly enjoy the experience of watching this new film," PictureWorks' sportsperson added.

Developed under the Blumhouse Productions banner, 'The Vigil' will be out on Amazon Prime Video in original English version with Hindi language version. It is written and directed by Keith Thomas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

