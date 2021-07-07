Getter Robo Arc Episode 2 gets title ‘The Children of Destiny’, know more in details!

The Japanese manga series, Getter Robo Arc has made its debut on July 4, 2021. The series is created by Go Nagai and Ken Ishikawa and illustrated by Ishikawa himself. The anime television series is the fifth Getter Robo series chronologically.

Getter Robo Arc Episode 1 titled "The Demon on High." It shows a mysterious man riding Getter Robo Arc during thunder and lightning. By using the power of Getter Robo Arc, the man tried to fight using with bullets and explosive but he can't control. The man at the control room that 40 parts are damaged while the strain of the pilot's power is 80.

However, the lower-ranked man understood the control room person is in danger and needs help. He asked the commander to give the orders but captain Hoshi receives a powerful thunder blow. The higher-ups were worried about Captain Hoshi's life. Captain Hoshi's life span drop into zero.

Getter Robo Arc is controlled by Captain Hoshi and the two men arrived and searched for Takuma Nagare. Takuma Nagare is a teenage boy and the only son of Ryoma reveals that these guys are looking for Getter Ray research lab. They believe the lab in-charge must know their answer.

Meanwhile, a lady said they cannot disclose the information. In between the teenage boy and his partner continues with their mission. They have a firm belief that they will find their guy and he will get smashed for his actions. According to Takuma, they will not require to waste their energy, otherwise they will get hungry. Later they arrive at the lab, and the soldiers tell the two that kids are not welcome here, Otakukart reported.

Getter Robo Arc episode 2 has got the title 'The Children of Destiny' ('Sadame no Kora'). It will be out on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese anime series.

