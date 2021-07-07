What are the possibilities of Food Wars Season 6 in future? Know in details!

Did Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma conclude in September last year or there is a possibility of Season 6? Many anime lovers are expecting that the creators will work on sixth season although there has been no discussion on it.

What are the chances for Food Wars Season 6? Many anime lovers are on the opinion that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is the main hindrance on the renewal and making of sixth season.

However, we don't believe the above reason valid as it was already announced Season 5 would be the final season for Food Wars. The ending of Food Wars Shokugeki no Soma with the airing of Season 5 was already predetermined and Season 6 was never on the card.

On the other hand, the news that Food Wars was renewed for Season 5 was announced following the fourth season's finale, but the anime lovers were confirmed during that time that this would be the final installment of the hit series. Thus, there is almost no hope for Food Wars Season 6.

Initially, the anime enthusiasts were quite confident that Season 4 would be the last for Food Wars Shokugeki no Soma. But the release of Season 5 by J C Staff Studio was a big surprise to everyone. It premiered on April 11 this year and completed airing on September 25.

Currently, there are no updates available on the making of Food Wars Season 6. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

