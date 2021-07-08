Ajay Devgn welcomes Esha Deol to the team of 'Rudra- The Edge Of Darkness'

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently announced that Esha Deol Takhtani has joined the cast of the upcoming series titled 'Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness'. The 'Drishyam' star took to his Twitter handle to welcome Esha to the crime-drama series' team.

He wrote, "Happy to share the news that @Esha_Deol will be joining the journey of Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness. Welcome aboard Esha." The forthcoming series marks the digital debut of both the stars, who have shared screen space in movies like 'Yuva', 'LOC: Kargil', 'Cash', 'Main Aisa Hi Hoon', 'Insan' and 'Kaal'.

Advertisement

The series will soon go into production and will be shot across Mumbai. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the series is the Indian adaptation of the Idris Elba-starrer hit British series 'Luther'. 'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness' is an engaging dark, gritty crime-drama series that would bring together a unique storytelling format and powerful characters.

Speaking about the upcoming project, Esha said, "I am really happy to collaborate with Applause and BBC Studios for Rudra - The Edge of Darkness on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. As an actor, I believe in working on projects that would let me explore something new and engage me as a viewer as well. This series is a fresh take on the quintessential cop drama, with a grey overtone, something which has not been explored in the Indian context before." Speaking about reuniting with Ajay, she added, "With the resounding success of the OTT space, I am charged up for my digital debut with this one and I am looking forward to working with Ajay Devgn after a long time who has been a fantastic co-star to me in many films."

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said that Esha's presence will take the series a notch higher and "add more spark to the story". He said, "With Esha Deol joining the star cast of Rudra - The Edge of Darkness, we are certain that her presence will take the series a notch higher and add more spark to the story. Building on the long-standing relationship with Disney+ Hotstar VIP, we are looking forward to the creation of this remarkable series."

Announcing the project, Ajay had earlier called Rudra "the crime thriller of the year". The 'Omkara' actor will don the role of a cop with grey shades for this drama. The Ajay Devgn headlined project will release later this year on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Esha was last seen in the critically acclaimed short film 'Cakewalk'.

The award-winning British drama 'Luther' released in 2010 and went on for five seasons. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)