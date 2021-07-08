Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut shows off her 'Dhaakad level fitness'

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut who is currently shooting for her upcoming film 'Dhaakad' in Budapest, shared glimpses of her fitness regime for fans on Thursday.

08-07-2021
Kangana Ranaut (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut who is currently shooting for her upcoming film 'Dhaakad' in Budapest, shared glimpses of her fitness regime for fans on Thursday. The 'Queen' star posted a picture on her Instagram Stories, in which she could be seen raising the fitness quotient and captioned it "Dhaakad level fitness".

'Dhaakad', touted to be a world-class spy thriller, is being directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and Kangana will be seen playing the role of an officer named Agent Agni in the movie. The film's first schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh. The film, which is based on serious issues like child trafficking and crimes against women, will also star Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Kangana besides 'Dhaakad', will also be seen in 'Thalaivi', a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. 'Tejas', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' and 'Emergency' based on the life of India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is also in pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

