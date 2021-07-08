A 'Pride and Prejudice'-themed dating show coming to Peacock

You can now look for your own Mr Darcy on a 'Pride and Prejudice'-themed reality dating show! As per Variety, Peacock has ordered a reality dating series inspired by Jane Austen's 'Pride and Prejudice'.

The series, titled 'Pride and Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance', is an original format that will see a "heroine" looking for her "duke." The dating series will take contestants back to the era of Jane Austen (and more recently Bridgerton) for a courtship contest that's a real throwback when it comes to matters of the heart.

Fans will follow a special "heroine looking for her duke" during a lavish Austenian social experiment set in England. Basically, it's a period piece version of 'The Bachelorette' and yes, it seems like someone has listened to our Bridgerton-Bachelorette crossover fantasies. Transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of the heroine and her court. Housed in a castle in the countryside, the heroine and suitors will experience that with which dreams are made.

From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love. In the end, the heroine and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them, true love. The series is developed and produced by Endemol Shine North America in association with Shine TV. Anthony Dominici serves as executive producer with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Michael Heyerman for Endemol Shine North America along with Susy Price for Shine TV.

'Pride and Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance' would be one of few unscripted reality shows on Peacock at present. The streamer currently airs the 'Vanderpump Dogs', which follows Lisa Vanderpump and the day-to-day operations of her dog foundation. The streamer has a number of reality competition shows in the works, as well. Among those is 'Top Chef Family Style', in which young chefs are paired with an adult family member.

Peacock is also working on a competition series based on the classic arcade game 'Frogger'. 'Pride and Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance' doesn't have a premiere date yet. (ANI)

