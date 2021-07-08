Left Menu

A 'Pride and Prejudice'-themed dating show coming to Peacock

You can now look for your own Mr Darcy on a 'Pride and Prejudice'-themed reality dating show!

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 18:34 IST
A 'Pride and Prejudice'-themed dating show coming to Peacock
A scene from the 2005 film 'Pride and Prejudice' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

You can now look for your own Mr Darcy on a 'Pride and Prejudice'-themed reality dating show! As per Variety, Peacock has ordered a reality dating series inspired by Jane Austen's 'Pride and Prejudice'.

The series, titled 'Pride and Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance', is an original format that will see a "heroine" looking for her "duke." The dating series will take contestants back to the era of Jane Austen (and more recently Bridgerton) for a courtship contest that's a real throwback when it comes to matters of the heart.

Fans will follow a special "heroine looking for her duke" during a lavish Austenian social experiment set in England. Basically, it's a period piece version of 'The Bachelorette' and yes, it seems like someone has listened to our Bridgerton-Bachelorette crossover fantasies. Transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of the heroine and her court. Housed in a castle in the countryside, the heroine and suitors will experience that with which dreams are made.

From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love. In the end, the heroine and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them, true love. The series is developed and produced by Endemol Shine North America in association with Shine TV. Anthony Dominici serves as executive producer with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Michael Heyerman for Endemol Shine North America along with Susy Price for Shine TV.

'Pride and Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance' would be one of few unscripted reality shows on Peacock at present. The streamer currently airs the 'Vanderpump Dogs', which follows Lisa Vanderpump and the day-to-day operations of her dog foundation. The streamer has a number of reality competition shows in the works, as well. Among those is 'Top Chef Family Style', in which young chefs are paired with an adult family member.

Peacock is also working on a competition series based on the classic arcade game 'Frogger'. 'Pride and Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance' doesn't have a premiere date yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021