Left Menu

Netflix casts Sophia Brown for 'Witcher' prequel series

Hollywood star Sophia Brown has joined the prequel series cast of 'The Witcher

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 21:32 IST
Netflix casts Sophia Brown for 'Witcher' prequel series
Sophia Brown (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Sophia Brown has joined the prequel series cast of 'The Witcher: Blood Origin', along with the previously announced member Michelle Yeoh. According to Variety, the movie will cast Sophia as Eile, an elite warrior who is blessed with the voice of a goddess. She has left her clan and position as a queen's guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A grand reckoning on the Continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption.

Originally, actor Jodie Turner-Smith was cast in the role, but she had to exit the series in April due to scheduling conflicts. Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of 'The Witcher', 'Blood Origin' will unfold the story of the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events that lead to the pivotal "conjunction of the spheres," when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one. Netflix has given the limited live-action series a six-episode order.

Brown's previous credits include the TV series 'Girl/Haji', 'The Capture', 'Marcella', 'I Am', 'Clique' and the film 'Disobedience'. On Tuesday, the makers also added 'Shang-Chi' star Michelle Yeoh to its cast as Scian, the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves. Also leading the cast is Laurence O'Fuarain as Fjall, who was born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a king.

As per Variety, Declan de Barra will act as executive producer and showrunner on 'Blood Origin' with Lauren Schmidt Hissrich also serving as an executive producer. Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as a creative consultant on the series. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will all serve as executive producers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
3
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
4
At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021