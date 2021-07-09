Left Menu

Singer Karan Aujla shares details about his new song

Popular Punjabi singer Karan Aujla has come up with the first track 'Chu Gon Do' from his music album 'B.T.F.U'.

Singer Karan Aujla. Image Credit: ANI
Popular Punjabi singer Karan Aujla has come up with the first track 'Chu Gon Do' from his music album 'B.T.F.U'. Shot by Rupan Bal, the song is sung and penned by Karan himself.

Tru-Skool has given music to the track and the music video features Satnam Singh (5 Rivers) and Mad Yardies (a group of Jamaican musicians for the number). Giving more details about the track, Karan said, "It is a groovy number that I have created as an ode to my friends. It's the kind of song that I would listen to while I am out with my buddies."

"It's the first reveal of my very first album. These are the moments every artist looks forward to. It has been a long journey to this point but knowing that have been able to conjure up such a gratifying album, makes me feel on top of the world," he added. As per Karan, each track in the album attempts to cater to a different audience.

Earlier this year, Karan garnered a lot of love for his song 'Mexico Koka', which features 'Bigg Boss 13' fame contestant Mahira Sharma. (ANI)

